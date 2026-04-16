Baku to host 2nd Autism Awareness Forum titled “A Holistic Approach to Autism”

16 April 2026 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On April 18, 2026, the “2nd Autism Awareness Forum” will be held at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku, organized by the IDDO Mental Health Program.

The forum, dedicated to the theme “A Holistic Approach to Autism,” will stand out for its educational content and high social significance.

The main objectives of the forum are to raise awareness among parents, encourage more responsible professional engagement from specialists, and emphasize the importance of integrating children with autism into society.

Within the framework of the event, discussions will also focus on structuring the field, existing challenges, and possible solutions.

Jala Ahmadova, Head of the IDDO Mental Health Program, will deliver a speech at the forum, providing information on the work carried out towards regulating the activities of psychological centers and psychological services. She will note that a standardization committee has been established for this purpose and will state that in 2026 it is planned to develop an ethical code, as well as diagnostic and rehabilitation standards within the framework of a multidisciplinary team consisting of an art therapist, occupational therapist, sensory integration specialist, sports specialist, psychopedagogue, speech therapist, and psychologist.

It will be emphasized that the implementation of these standards will contribute to improving the quality of early diagnosis and preventing unprofessional practices.

The forum is expected to be attended by the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, Members of Parliament İlham Mammadov, Elchin Mirzabayli, Malahat İbrahimkızı, Aydın Huseynov, Elman Nasirov, Konul Nurullayeva, Mehriban Valiyeva, as well as representatives of various state institutions.

Speakers will note that autism spectrum disorders are among the most widespread and pressing issues of the modern era, and that such forums play an important role in properly guiding parents and increasing public awareness.

Rovshan Nazarli, Chief Psychologist of the IDDO Mental Health Program, will emphasize the importance of early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder starting from 6–9 months of age. He will note that delayed diagnosis is widespread and that diagnoses made at the age of three may already be considered late, while also highlighting the necessity of a multidisciplinary approach in the rehabilitation process.

The forum will also feature presentations by invited experts from the Republic of Turkiye.

Dr. Anil Gurkan will present on “QEEG Brain Mapping: How Do We Observe the Brain in Autism?”, covering the nature of QEEG, brain network patterns observed in children with autism, the assessment of language, attention, and social interaction networks, as well as the capabilities and limitations of this method.

Dr. Murat Balanlı and dietitian Ramila İmanova will present on gastrointestinal issues frequently observed in autism, the relationship between microbiota and behavior, the impact of systemic inflammation, and modern biological approaches in this field.

Psychologist Yeliz Ceylan will speak on behavior in autism, emotional regulation, and family approaches, including behavioral challenges, sensory sensitivities, differences between “meltdown” and “tantrum,” as well as common parental mistakes and practical support methods that can be applied at home.

During the forum, participants’ questions will be answered, and informative discussions will be held for parents.

It should be noted that such initiatives make an important contribution to building an inclusive society, supporting the social integration of children with special needs, and expanding their future development opportunities.