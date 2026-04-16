President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Turkish President Erdogan

16 April 2026 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

We were deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people, most of them children, as a result of an armed attack on a school in Kahramanmaraş.

We are extremely outraged by this horrific incident and strongly condemn this act of cruelty directed against children.

In these difficult moments, I share your grief and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those killed, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. I wish you patience and a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 April 2026