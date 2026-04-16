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Thursday, April 16, 2026

China boosts solar panel exports exponientially to Azerbaijan

16 April 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)
China boosts solar panel exports exponientially to Azerbaijan
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan significantly increased its imports of solar panels in the first two months of 2026, reflecting growing interest in renewable energy, AzerNEWS reports. According to reported data, total imports during the period amounted to 519,000 units valued at approximately...

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