Spring Cup winners presented with awards [PHOTOS]

16 April 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

"Spring Cup" show jumping competitions have been held at the Border Guard Equestrian Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was rganized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. The competitions featured obstacles set at heights of 90 cm in Category A, 115 cm in Category L, and 125 cm in Category M. Athletes under the age of 21 competed with horses up to 6 years old, while participants over 21 competed with horses without age restrictions. Riders from various equestrian clubs across Azerbaijan took part in the competition.

In Category A, which saw the participation of 23 athletes, Ayan Farajova, representing the Specialized Olympic Reserve Youth Sports School for Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon, claimed first place riding a horse named "Tibet."

In Category L, where 15 athletes competed without age restrictions, Anar Humbatov from the Elite Equestrian Club secured first place aboard "Zirva."

In Category M, which featured 9 competitors without age restrictions, Mubariz Huseynov from the Murad Equestrian Club emerged as the winner riding "Elano C."

At the end of the two-day competition, the winners in all three categories were awarded the "Spring Cup," along with medals and honorary diplomas.

The Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF) was established on October 26, 1996, to organize, develop, and promote equestrian sports across Azerbaijan. In 1997, the Federation became a recognized member of the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI).

Under the leadership of President Elchin Guliyev, who has been in office since 2009, ARAF has expanded its activities and strengthened international ties by joining the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) in 2010 and the International Polo Federation (FIP) in 2013.

The Federation's main goals include developing equestrian sports at both amateur and elite levels, preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's traditional equestrian heritage, including the historic game of chovgan, and training athletes capable of competing successfully in international competitions.

Since its founding, ARAF has supported Azerbaijani athletes in international events, promoted traditional equestrian culture globally, and received recognition from international organizations such as the World Ethnosport Confederation for its contributions to preserving traditional sports.