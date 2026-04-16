Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

16 April 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

From February 28 at 08:00 to April 15 at 10:00, a total of 3,546 people from various countries have been evacuated from Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

Among the evacuees, 612 are Azerbaijani citizens.

During this period, the evacuees included 738 citizens of China, 384 of Russia, 294 of India, 198 of Bangladesh, 195 of Tajikistan, 152 of Pakistan, 137 of Iran, 118 of Indonesia, 84 of Oman, 57 of Algeria, 46 of Italy, 30 of Germany, 27 of Canada, 26 of Spain, 25 of France, 25 of Kazakhstan, 21 of Georgia, 21 of Japan, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 17 of Uzbekistan, 17 of the United States, 16 of Bahrain, 16 of Poland, 14 of Switzerland, 13 of Nigeria, 13 of Belarus, 12 of Hungary, 11 of Mexico, 10 of the United Kingdom, 10 of Bulgaria, 10 of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 9 of Brazil, 8 of Sudan, and 8 of Venezuela, all of whom were evacuated via Azerbaijan.

Additionally, three citizens each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway were evacuated, along with two each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt, Slovenia, and Uruguay. One citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic also made the crossing into Azerbaijan.

This mass evacuation was organized in response to the situation in Iran, with people from various countries being safely brought to Azerbaijan.