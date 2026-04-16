NATO and EU clash over Europe’s expanding defense budgets

16 April 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

NATO and the European Union are working to develop competing strategies for managing rapidly increasing defense budgets across Europe, AzerNEWS reports, citing Financial Times (FT).

A tense dispute has emerged between the two organizations over how to allocate as much as $1 trillion annually earmarked for rearmament. The surge in defense spending comes amid growing security concerns and pressure linked to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

NATO member states largely agreed in June last year to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 – a target which, if met, would amount to an increase of around $1 trillion per year spent on defense among EU countries compared to 2024.

But unnamed officials cited by the Financial Times have said that there is disagreement between NATO and the EU over where to procure new arms, with Brussels favoring an approach to buy European - produced systems.

Though Europe’s defense has long been based largely on US protection guarantees, that dynamic is being reconsidered by many in Europe as a result of increased tensions between Washington and its NATO allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO, citing frustration with the alliance’s lack of support during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The tensions stem from a war that began in February, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering a broader regional confrontation. Since then, Washington has sought backing from its NATO allies, including requests for military assistance and support operations in key areas such as the Strait of Hormuz.

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