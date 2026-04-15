Luca Emilio Brancati calls for authenticity in modern carpet weaving [COMMENTARY]

15 April 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As preparations continue for the upcoming International Carpet Festival, leading experts from around the world are sharing their perspectives on the future of carpet weaving.

Organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with support from the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the event will take place in Baku from May 1 to 3.

The festival is expected to bring together scholars, artisans, and collectors to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the global stage, showcase its rich heritage and future prospects, and foster exchange with leading carpet weavers and experts from around the world.

The event will open on May 1 with the International Carpet Forum under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value, Design and Competitiveness," bringing together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and representatives of the creative industries.

Ahead of the festival, Italian tapetologist and renowned carpet expert Luca Emilio Brancati shared his insights with AzerNews, emphasizing the importance of preserving tradition while embracing modern creativity in textile arts.

Luca Emilio Brancati (b. 1965) is an Italian tapetologist, certified expert and appraiser of carpets and tapestries, officially registered with the Chamber of Commerce of Turin. His research focuses on Oriental carpets, war rugs, and the representation of carpets in painting, combining art-historical inquiry with material and technical analysis.

He has curated and advised numerous exhibitions in Italy and internationally, including "The Carpets of the Russo-Afghan War" (1988–1999), presented in several Italian cities, and "The Carpets of Painters" at the Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan, held in conjunction with the 9th International ICOC Congress. His institutional collaborations include the MAK – Austrian Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna and major Italian museums and cultural organizations.

Brancati is active as a researcher, lecturer, and museum consultant, with long-standing involvement in professional training and education in carpet studies and conservation, notably at the Museo e Fondazione Pietro Accorsi and the Centro Conservazione e Restauro "La Venaria Reale" (University of Turin). A frequent speaker at international conferences, he has served on academic and scientific committees for exhibitions and scholarly initiatives.

An established author and editor, he has published extensively in international journals, exhibition catalogues, and monographs on carpet history, iconography, and conservation, including "I tappeti dei pittori" (Skira), "Questioni sul tappeto" (Allemandi), and "Nobili Tappeti. Testimonianze d'arte tessile orientale tra XVI e XIX secolo" (Cattai).

Speaking ahead of the festival, Brancati underlined that the future of carpet-making depends on a careful balance between innovation and authenticity.

"We must be able to carry on the tradition in a modern way, always striving to be 'authentic' and not producing copies of a genuine past that is now long gone," he said.

He stressed that while the quality of raw materials and technical mastery remain fundamental, they are only part of the equation. According to Brancati, the deeper value of carpet weaving lies in its cultural and human dimension.

"What must not be lost is the spirit of the people, the ability to tell stories: the deep connection with the roots of one's ancestors," he noted.

Highlighting the importance of historical awareness, Brancati added that a thorough understanding of antique carpets is essential for preserving continuity in the craft.

"We must not lose touch with the past, and therefore we must have a thorough understanding of the history of antique carpets in order to be able to continue the tradition," he concluded.