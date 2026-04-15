Russia to pay compensation to Azerbaijan for AZAL plane crash

15 April 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

“In accordance with agreements between the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation during their meeting in Dushanbe on 9 October 2025, the Parties have reached an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including the issue of payment of compensation in connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the city of Aktau on 25 December 2024, resulting from the unintended operation of an air defense system in the airspace of the Russian Federation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a joint statement, AzerNEWS reports.

“The steps undertaken confirm the mutual intention to build further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of allied interaction.

We express confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and taking into account each other’s interests, will continue to contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

We once again extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the airplane crash and share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by the tragedy,” the statement added.

On 25 December 2024, the Embraer E190 operating the flight was severely damaged by a Russian surface-to-air missile during the aircraft's approach to Grozny. The pilots attempted to divert but the hydraulic system failed, leading to a loss of control and ultimately a crash near Aktau International Airport in Aktau, Kazakhstan, with 62 passengers and 5 crew on board. Of those 67 people, 38 died in the accident, including both of the pilots and a flight attendant, while 29 people survived with injuries.