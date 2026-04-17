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Friday, April 17, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus in Antalya [PHOTOS]

17 April 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus in Antalya [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Tufan Erhürman on April 17in Antalya.

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President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus in Antalya [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus in Antalya [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus in Antalya [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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