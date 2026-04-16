Turkiye accelerates 5G rollout with 29 million users

16 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkiye is accelerating its digital transformation and strengthening its telecommunications infrastructure, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said at the Türk Telekom 2026 Business Partners Meeting held in Antalya.

Speaking before more than 1,600 participants and 205 business partners, Abdulkadir Uraloglu emphasized that the information and communications sector has become one of the most strategic and indispensable fields in today’s global economy.

He noted that technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-speed connectivity are directly shaping countries’ development, boosting innovation and efficiency across industries.

Uraloğlu said Türkiye is steadily increasing its ambitions in the transport and data connectivity sectors under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that cooperation with leading national institutions such as Turk Telekom is central to the country’s digital transformation strategy.

The minister highlighted Türkiye’s progress in 5G deployment, noting that the official rollout began after a ceremony held on March 31, 2026. As of April 1, 2026, 5G services have been gradually introduced across all 81 provinces.

He said the technology has seen exceptionally fast adoption, with around 29 million subscribers already using 5G services within days of expansion, representing over 90% penetration among compatible devices in the country.

Uraloğlu described the figures as a strong indicator of public acceptance of next-generation mobile technology, adding that demand is expected to grow further as new compatible devices enter the market. He said nationwide 5G coverage is expected to be completed within two years.

The minister underlined that 5G expansion is closely linked to the strength of Türkiye’s fiber infrastructure. Since 2002, the country’s fiber network has expanded from around 81,000 kilometers to 657,000 kilometers.

Turk Telekom has played a leading role in this expansion, laying 231,000 kilometers of new fiber since 2019 and increasing fiber coverage to more than 34 million households. Türkiye now ranks among the top three European countries in fiber household coverage.

Uraloğlu also noted that 61% of LTE base stations are now connected via fiber—above both global averages and European targets.

The minister also referred to Türkiye’s 5G spectrum auction held in October 2025, which generated $3.53 billion in revenue. He stressed that the government has introduced requirements for increased use of domestically produced and nationally developed communication technologies in mobile networks.

He said Türk Telekom and other operators are expected to contribute to the development of local solutions in cooperation with Turkish technology firms and subsidiaries.

Uraloğlu added that Türkiye is rapidly moving toward becoming not only a consumer of 5G technology but also a producer and exporter of telecom solutions, supported by innovation centers and partnerships across the sector.