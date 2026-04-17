U.S. announces increased nuclear weapons production

17 April 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The United States is currently producing more nuclear weapons than at any point since the end of the Cold War, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee.

According to him, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) under the U.S. Department of Energy continues to carry out its mission of ensuring a safe, reliable, and effective nuclear deterrent in response to evolving global threats.

Wright noted that the agency is now delivering new weapons at a higher rate than in any other post–Cold War period. He specifically mentioned the production of plutonium pits, as well as the implementation of seven nuclear warhead modernization programs.

“A nuclear renaissance is taking place right now,” the Secretary said.

It is worth noting that the New START treaty between Russia and the United States on the reduction of strategic offensive arms expired on February 5. At the same time, Washington has effectively declined Moscow’s proposal to extend key limitations for another year.

U.S. officials have stated that they hope to reach future trilateral arms control agreements involving China as well. However, Beijing has rejected this approach, arguing that it is unfair and disproportionate, emphasizing that its nuclear arsenal remains significantly smaller than those of the United States and Russia.

Interestingly, experts note that this renewed nuclear buildup is taking place alongside rapid advances in other military technologies, such as hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence-based defense systems, and space-based surveillance. This combination is fueling renewed global debate about whether a new era of arms competition is emerging, similar to—but technologically more complex than—the Cold War period.