Azerbaijan-Russia Commission delegates visit Zangilan

16 April 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On April 16, participants of the 24th meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic cooperation have visited the city of Zangilan, AzerNEWS reports.

Vahid Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President in Cabrayil, Qubadlı and Zangilan districts, provided the delegation from both sides with detailed information about the ongoing development and reconstruction efforts in Zangilan.

It was noted that extensive restoration work is already underway in the city. The Zangilan Congress Center Complex has been inaugurated, marking a significant milestone in the city’s redevelopment. In addition, the "Jahangirbeyli" Hydroelectric Power Station, built on the section of the Okhchuchay River passing through the district, has been commissioned.

The Zangilan city mosque, constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has also been completed, contributing to the cultural and spiritual infrastructure of the area. Furthermore, a State Services Center has been established in the village square to improve access to public services for residents.

The 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic cooperation, co-chaired by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, will bring together representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of both countries.