16 April 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) has, since its launch in 2021, become a fixture in the global diplomatic calendar. Its fifth edition, ADF2026, convened under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, comes at a moment of heightened unpredictability in international affairs, as is seen in its title. With geopolitical tensions, trade barriers and the weakening of multilateralism shaping the landscape, this year’s theme, “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties”, captures the urgency of anticipating risks and opportunities to build a more resilient future.

President Ilham Aliyev’s participation, at his Turkish counterpart Erdoğan’s invitation, is emblematic of the deepening Azerbaijan–Türkiye relationship. Their bond, often described as one of brotherhood, is not merely rhetorical but strategic. Aliyev’s presence highlights Azerbaijan’s emergence as a South Caucasus nation free of conflict, ready to contribute constructively to global debates on security, energy and diplomacy.

Last year’s theme, “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World”, reflected the need to restore dialogue in a fractured international system. It was a call to rebuild trust amid polarisation and unresolved conflicts. This year’s focus on uncertainty marks a shift: fragmentation demanded reconciliation, while uncertainty requires foresight. The evolution of themes illustrates the Forum’s responsiveness to the changing demands of diplomacy. In 2022, the Forum coincided with the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war, underscoring the urgency of dialogue in times of crisis. Today, that war continues, while new tensions in the Middle East add further complexity. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan’s conflict‑free status offers a striking contrast, highlighting how stability enables constructive engagement.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has consistently reinforced the Azerbaijan–Türkiye partnership. For Azerbaijan, it is a platform to align with Türkiye in shaping regional and global agendas. For Türkiye, it secures a reliable partner in the South Caucasus. Together, they project solidarity and cooperation, offering a model that resonates with other participants. Their brotherhood is more than cultural, which is rooted in shared interests across energy corridors, defence cooperation and regional stability. Aliyev’s presence in Antalya demonstrates how this partnership is increasingly visible on the global stage.

Since 2021, the Forum has provided a valuable space for leaders, policymakers, academics and civil society to engage in dialogue. For Azerbaijan and Türkiye, it has been an opportunity to showcase their partnership and contribute to debates on energy security, regional stability and economic cooperation. For other countries, it offers a rare chance to exchange views and share best practices in an inclusive environment. The Antalya setting itself symbolises openness and hospitality, reinforcing the Forum’s mission to foster trust and cooperation.

The Forum’s benefits extend beyond bilateral ties. It has become a venue where pressing global issues are debated, from the Russia–Ukraine war to Middle East tensions. This year, the emphasis on managing uncertainties reflects the reality that unpredictability has become the defining feature of international politics. By bringing together leaders, diplomats, academics and civil society, ADF2026 seeks to map pathways to resilience in a volatile world.

President Aliyev’s participation in ADF2026 also underscores Azerbaijan’s transformation from a conflict‑ridden nation to a proactive contributor to global diplomacy. The country’s role in energy security, its mediation efforts in regional disputes, and its commitment to multilateral dialogue position it as a constructive actor. Especially in a world where unresolved conflicts and polarisation dominate, Azerbaijan’s stability is a reminder that peace can enable meaningful engagement.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum’s shift in themes, from fragmentation to uncertainty, captures the evolving challenges of our time. For Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Forum is both a testament to their brotherhood and a platform to project stability in a volatile world. As the Middle East tensions persist and the Russia–Ukraine war continues, Azerbaijan’s presence as a stable South Caucasus country is a reminder that diplomacy, when rooted in solidarity and foresight, can indeed map tomorrow.