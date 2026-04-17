Romania reports airspace violation by drone during Russian attack on Ukraine

17 April 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Romania has reported that its radar systems detected a drone entering national airspace during a nighttime attack by Russia on Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Romanian Ministry of National Defence, contact with the drone was lost near the border village of Kilia-Veche.

The ministry strongly condemned Russia’s actions, stating that they pose a serious threat to regional security and constitute a violation of international law.

“We strongly condemn the steps of the Russian Federation that threaten regional security and seriously violate international law. The Ministry of National Defense continues to coordinate with allied structures, monitors developments, and is ready to take necessary measures to protect the territory and population of Romania,” the statement said.

Authorities also noted that Romania remains in close coordination with its allies as the situation develops.