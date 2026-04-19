New footage points to possible arrival of North Korean soldiers in Russia

19 April 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Unverified videos circulating on Russian social media appear to show a group of soldiers arriving in Russia, sparking speculation that they may be from North Korea and could be deployed in the war against Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the footage or the identity of the soldiers.

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Earlier reports and intelligence assessments have suggested that between 10,000 and 14,000 North Korean troops may already be present in Russia, particularly in the Kursk region, as part of growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. These forces are believed to include elite units and may be involved in combat operations, although details remain limited and independently unverified.

Ukrainian officials have also pointed to mounting Russian losses on the battlefield. Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, stated that Russian forces are facing increasing casualties, particularly in the Donetsk region.

According to him, Russian troops were losing around 316 soldiers per square kilometer in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 160 a year earlier and approximately 120 on average previously. He added that more than 35,000 confirmed casualties were recorded in the Donetsk region alone during the same period, with total losses exceeding 90,000 troops.