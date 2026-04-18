US approves potential $11.9 billion sale of naval combat systems to Germany

18 April 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of advanced naval combat management systems to Germany in a deal valued at up to $11.9 billion, April 18, AzerNEWS reports, citing Kyiv Post.

Germany intends to acquire integrated combat system equipment based on the AEGIS ballistic missile defense system, along with associated radar stations for eight surface vessels. The primary contractors for the project are Lockheed Martin Corp. and RTX Corp.

In its notification to Congress, the State Department emphasized that the sale supports US foreign policy goals by enhancing the security of a NATO ally and improving the interoperability of German naval forces with US and other allied militaries.

The approval defines the maximum potential scope and value of the agreement, which remains subject to congressional review and further negotiations between Berlin and the suppliers. Deliveries of the systems could take several years to finalize.

This investment in transatlantic defense cooperation comes at a time of increasing strategic uncertainty. While US President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the long-term relevance of NATO’s Article 5, European allies have accelerated efforts to strengthen their own security frameworks.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) is currently drafting a “manual” to operationalize the EU’s own mutual assistance clause (Article 42.7), which requires member states to aid any partner facing armed aggression.

The shift toward European strategic autonomy has been highlighted by recent regional crises, including the passage of Iranian drones over Cyprus and the decision by Spain to close its airspace to aircraft involved in US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

While Germany’s acquisition of AEGIS technology reinforces its ties to the US defense industrial base, EU leaders continue to simulate conflict scenarios to determine how the bloc can respond to threats independently if NATO’s traditional security guarantees are tested.