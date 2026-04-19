US, Iran said to hold talks in Pakistan next week
Negotiations between the United States and Iran are said to be likely next week, with talks potentially taking place before Friday, according to two Pakistani security sources cited by Al Jazeera on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.
"Two US heavy airlift aircraft, C-17 Globemasters, have landed at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi,” the sources said, adding that roads to Islamabad's Red Zone have been "temporarily closed," signaling heightened security. They also said hotels, including the Serena and Marriott in Islamabad, are "being cleared of guests with no new bookings allowed until Friday."
The reported plans come as Washington and Tehran move closer to a potential deal, with US President Donald Trump saying Iran agreed to halt uranium enrichment and that an agreement could come within the next "day or two." Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz has reopened before closing again during the ceasefire.
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