Georgia detains 53 foreign nationals in crackdown on illegal migration

18 April 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Migration Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has detained 53 foreign nationals living illegally in the country over the past few days, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the ministry’s press service, the detainees include citizens of Ghana, Zimbabwe, India, Jordan, Kenya, Cuba, Russia, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uganda, the Philippines, and Ethiopia.

Law enforcement authorities carried out inspections at the places where the undocumented migrants were residing, as well as at their workplaces. As a result, it was determined that they were living in the country in violation of migration legislation.

All detained individuals have been transferred to a temporary detention facility for migrants, and procedures for their deportation are currently underway.

Georgia has recently intensified its efforts against illegal migration. The country’s parliament has tightened migration legislation, simplifying deportation procedures and strengthening mechanisms for monitoring and inspecting migrants.