Baku, Algiers discuss expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation [PHOTOS]

17 April 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, met with the Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria, Ibrahim Boughali, during her working visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the two sides exchanged views on relations between the friendly countries and emphasized that there are favorable opportunities to further develop Azerbaijan–Algeria cooperation. Both officials expressed satisfaction with the current level of political dialogue and highlighted mutual support and solidarity within international organizations.

The discussion also underscored that inter-parliamentary relations constitute an important pillar of bilateral cooperation. The speakers noted that reciprocal visits at the level of parliamentary leadership, as well as regular exchanges between deputies, contribute significantly to deepening ties. The activities of friendship groups were also highlighted as an important mechanism for strengthening engagement.

Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed that the two parliaments successfully cooperate within international parliamentary organizations, where mutual support is consistently demonstrated. She also referred to the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, initiated on the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan and chaired by the Milli Majlis, noting its growing institutional development and international influence.

The sides emphasized that the Parliamentary Network has become an important platform both for discussing key international issues and for expanding cooperation between legislatures.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.