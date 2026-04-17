Busta Rhymes to perform at DREAM FEST in Baku [VIDEO]

17 April 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The international music festival DREAM FEST 2026 will bring together a star-studded lineup on the Caspian Sea coast at Sea Breeze Resort from July 23 to 26, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is organized by businessman and musician Emin Agalarov, who recently announced the names of participating artists on his Instagram page.

The lineup includes both previously confirmed performers and new additions, such as American rapper, producer, and actor Busta Rhymes.

Over four days, the festival will feature performances by Ty Dolla $ign, John Newman, Edis, Cheb Khaled, Roza Zargarli, Jah Khalib, Aygun Kazimova, Faig Aghayev, Tunzala Aghayeva, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, and Jony.

Announcing the festival, Agalarov promised a spectacular show, emphasizing that it will feature "the artist everyone has been waiting for—Busta Rhymes."

Busta Rhymes (born Trevor George Smith Jr) is an American rapper, record producer, and actor. He was given his stage name by Chuck D of Public Enemy, inspired by NFL player George "Buster" Rhymes.

Earlier in his career, he used the name Chill-O-Ski, derived from influences such as Kool Rock-Ski of the Fat Boys and Kool Moe Dee of the Treacherous Three.

Busta Rhymes is widely recognized for his fast-paced lyrical delivery and energetic performance style.

Throughout his career, he has received 11 Grammy nominations, although he has not won a Grammy Award.