Trump announces ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon

17 April 2026 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S President Donald Trump announced announced that leaders of Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, effective from midnight Thursday to Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

This agreement comes after Trump held discussions with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who both agreed to formally declare a 10-day ceasefire as part of a broader effort for peace between their countries.

"I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 p.m. est. On Tuesday, the two countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

However, Israel is insisting its forces will not withdraw from southern Lebanon where Netanyahu said it’s creating what he called a “security zone” six miles from the border.

The United Nations' Secretary General António Guterres says he welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and thanks the US for helping facilitate it.

"I hope this will pave the way for negotiations towards a long-term solution to the conflict and contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting & comprehensive peace in the region," Guterres highlighted in a statement.

It must be noted that the ceasefire in Lebanon had reportedly been one of Iran's demands in its ongoing negotiations with the United States. These talks began over the weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, although the first round of discussions ended without tangible progress.