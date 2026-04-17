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Friday, April 17, 2026

Azerbaijan signals possible future role for nuclear energy in power mix

17 April 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan signals possible future role for nuclear energy in power mix
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Nuclear energy could play an important role in Azerbaijan’s future energy mix, AzerNEWS reports, citing Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

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