Exhibition 'Spring Colors' to open at Khatai Arts Center

17 April 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center will open an art exhibition titled "Spring Colors" on April 20 and 21 at 12:00 and 16:00, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition will be held under the motto: "Connect with nature, portray its mystery!"

The project aims to engage children, teenagers, and young people aged 8 to 21 in interacting with nature, revealing its beauty across different seasons, and fostering a respectful attitude toward the environment.

More than 800 applications were submitted from various regions of the country, of which around 600 works were selected for exhibition.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai Children's Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

The project is supported by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, and the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.