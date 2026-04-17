Turkiye calls for full utilization of Southern Gas Corridor capacity

17 April 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar has called for the full utilization of the Southern Gas Corridor, emphasizing the importance of maximizing existing energy infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Bayraktar stressed that the corridor should operate at its full capacity to better meet regional energy demands.

"The Southern Gas Corridor must be used to its full potential," the minister stated.

According to him, the priority is to make the most efficient use of existing energy infrastructure.

"For the very first step we are proposing, it is necessary to fully utilize the existing infrastructure. We have already mentioned that approximately 16 billion cubic meters of gas are supplied to Europe and Turkey combined. But there is also another 15–16 billion cubic meters of spare capacity. With some minor investments, we need to utilize the existing infrastructure," Bayraktar said.

The minister also highlighted the untapped potential of oil transport infrastructure, particularly the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline.

"With additional investments, there is still at least 400,000 to possibly 500,000 barrels per day of unused capacity," he added.