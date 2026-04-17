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Friday, April 17, 2026

Cargo transportation grows in early 2026 driven by road sector

17 April 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)
Cargo transportation grows in early 2026 driven by road sector
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In January–March 2026, the total volume of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan increased by 1.2 percent year-on-year, AzerNEWS reports. According to reported data, the transport and warehousing sector provided services worth...

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