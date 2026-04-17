Police probe incident near Israeli embassy in UK

17 April 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

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The Metropolitan Police shared in a statement on Friday that it is probing an "ongoing incident" in Kensington Gardens, located near Israel's embassy in London, United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

The police officers on the spot are "assessing a number of discarded items," with some put into protective clothing "as a precaution." "We do not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this stage, but we would urge people to avoid the area," the police said.

Counter Terrorism Policing London shared that it was aware of a video circulating on social media channels about a group that claimed to have attacked the Israeli embassy with unmanned aerial vehicles, which were allegedly equipped with "dangerous substances." "While we can confirm that the Embassy has not been attacked, we are carrying out urgent enquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between it and the items discarded in Kensington Gardens," the police commented.