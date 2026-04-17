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Friday, April 17, 2026

Sugar exports surge nearly fivefold in early 2026

17 April 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)
Sugar exports surge nearly fivefold in early 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan exported 42,512.15 tons of sugar, marking a nearly fivefold increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, the value of sugar exports reached $27.9 million during the first three months of 2026, which is...

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