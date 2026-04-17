President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum [LIVE]
The opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has commenced in the Turkish city of Antalya, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event.
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