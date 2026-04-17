UEFA Women's EURO: Azerbaijani team concludes qualifying campaign

17 April 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's under-19 women's national football team has played its third and final match in the qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Championship, AzerNEWS reports citing AFFA.

Led by head coach Habib Aghayev, faced the Georgia national team in their last group fixture.

The match, held in Lucko, Croatia, ended in a 4–1 victory for the opposition. With this result, Azerbaijan concluded its campaign in the qualifying stage.

In their previous matches, the Azerbaijani team suffered a 0–6 defeat against Croatia and a 0–9 loss to Czech Republic, bringing their qualifying run to a challenging close.

The UEFA Women's European Championship (UEFA Women's EURO) is the premier international football competition for women’s national teams in Europe, founded in 1984.

Held every four years, it is currently won by England (2022, 2025), while Germany holds the record for most titles. The next tournament is hosted by Switzerland in 2025

The 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final will be held at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, on May 23, 2026. This top-tier club competition, starting in July 2025, marks the 25th edition of the tournament.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.