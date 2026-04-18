Azernews.Az

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss regional issues at Antalya Meeting

18 April 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss regional issues at Antalya Meeting

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a post shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform X, the ministers discussed the regional situation as well as ways to further strengthen Pakistan–Azerbaijan relations.

“Both sides agreed to remain in close contact,” the statement said.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more