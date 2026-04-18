Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss regional issues at Antalya Meeting

18 April 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a post shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform X, the ministers discussed the regional situation as well as ways to further strengthen Pakistan–Azerbaijan relations.

“Both sides agreed to remain in close contact,” the statement said.