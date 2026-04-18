Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss regional issues at Antalya Meeting
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a post shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform X, the ministers discussed the regional situation as well as ways to further strengthen Pakistan–Azerbaijan relations.
“Both sides agreed to remain in close contact,” the statement said.
On the sidelines of the #AntalyaDiplomacyForum, DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov @Bayramov_Jeyhun.— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 18, 2026
They held a productive discussion on regional developments and explored ways to further strengthen the close… pic.twitter.com/tWjBypV3R7
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