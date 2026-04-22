President Ilham Aliyev informs Latvian counterpart about Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

22 April 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has informed Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, AzerNEWS reports.

President İlham Aliyev stated this during a press statement with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs on April 22.

The head of state brought to his attention that there is already de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that the leaders of both countries were invited to the White House last year, a Joint Declaration was signed, and the text of the document was initialed by the foreign ministers.