South Korea may curb naphtha exports due to shortages

25 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean authorities are considering restrictions on the export of naphtha (straight-run gasoline) amid a growing shortage of this key petrochemical feedstock, widely used across plastics, chemicals, and related industries, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Yang Ki-uk, Deputy Minister for Trade, Industry and Energy Security, who noted that relevant ministries are already working on measures to curb exports if necessary.

These steps come as global supply chains face renewed pressure following recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, which have disrupted energy flows in the region. According to Yonhap News Agency, several major petrochemical producers, including Yeochun NCC, have already declared force majeure on some products due to insufficient raw materials. Such declarations indicate that companies are unable to meet contractual obligations because of circumstances beyond their control.

South Korea relies heavily on imports for its naphtha needs, with around half of supplies traditionally passing through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — a route now severely constrained by ongoing tensions.

Officials warn that if the disruption persists, the government may introduce emergency supply controls to stabilize the domestic market. In addition, naphtha was recently designated as a “strategic commodity for economic security,” allowing authorities to respond more quickly to shortages and support affected industries.

Analysts note that prolonged supply issues could not only impact South Korea’s export-driven petrochemical sector but also drive up global prices for plastics and chemical products, potentially affecting everything from packaging to electronics manufacturing.