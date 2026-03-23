Elon Musk: AI computing will be cheaper in space within 3 years

23 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Artificial intelligence (AI) models may soon rely on space‑based computing power, which Elon Musk believes will be more efficient than Earth‑based systems.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the Tesla and SpaceX founder stated: “I truly believe that within two to three years, sending AI chips into space will be cheaper than installing them on Earth. In space, you don’t need massive batteries because the sun is always shining.”

Musk emphasized that solar panels in space are at least five times more efficient than those on Earth, since there is no atmospheric light loss, no day‑night cycles, and no seasonal variations. He added that while expanding electricity capacity on Earth is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive, in space it will be cheaper and easier.