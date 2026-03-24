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Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Asia's economy expected to grow in 2026

24 March 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)
Asia's economy expected to grow in 2026

Asia continues to be the world’s primary growth engine, with its economy projected to expand by 4.5% in 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media. According to the report “Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2026,” the region’s share of global GDP is expected to rise from 49.2% in 2025 to...

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