Asia's economy expected to grow in 2026
Asia continues to be the world’s primary growth engine, with its economy projected to expand by 4.5% in 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media. According to the report “Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2026,” the region’s share of global GDP is expected to rise from 49.2% in 2025 to...
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