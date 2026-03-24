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Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Azerbaijan’s vehicle and parts imports see moderate decline

24 March 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s vehicle and parts imports see moderate decline
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s imports of vehicles and their parts declined in the first two months of 2026, though the category remained a major component of the country’s overall import structure, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country imported vehicles and related parts worth $319.36 million in January–February. This represents a decrease of...

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