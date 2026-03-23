Remittances from Azerbaijan to Turkiye decline

23 March 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

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Despite the decline in absolute terms, Turkiye’s share in Azerbaijan’s total outbound remittances edged up slightly from 28.8% to 28.9%, indicating that Turkiye remains a key destination for money transfers.

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