Azernews.Az

Monday, March 23, 2026

Gold futures dip below $4,400 on Comex for first time

23 March 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)
Gold futures dip below $4,400 on Comex for first time
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Gold prices on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange tumbled to levels not seen since early January, signaling renewed volatility in the precious metals market, AzerNEWS reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more