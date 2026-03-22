Iran missile strike on Tel Aviv injures 15, officials weigh flight cuts

22 March 2026 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that at least 15 people were injured in Sunday’s ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv, launched by Iran using a cluster bomb warhead that scattered dozens of smaller explosives across a wide area. Most victims sustained light injuries.

As reported by AzerNEWS, Ichilov Hospital confirmed that of the seven patients admitted, four are in moderate condition. MDA added that a 53‑year‑old man’s condition has worsened from moderate to serious.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are considering drastic reductions in flights at Ben Gurion Airport, citing the intensity of rocket fire and the use of cluster munitions.