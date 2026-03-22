Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister extends condolences to Turkiye and Qatar after helicopter crash

22 March 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has offered condolences to Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the condolence message stated:

"I was deeply saddened by the news that a helicopter belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces, conducting a training flight under the Qatar-Turkiye Joint Combined Forces Command, crashed into the sea due to technical failure. As a result of the accident, one serviceman of the Turkish Armed Forces, two technical specialists from ASELSAN, and four servicemen of the Qatar Armed Forces lost their lives.

I pray for mercy upon the deceased, share in the grief of their loved ones, and extend my deepest condolences to their families. May God rest their souls."