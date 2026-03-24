Heydar Aliyev International Airport transitions to summer flight schedule [PHOTO]

24 March 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport switches to spring-summer flight schedule from March 29, 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the airport.

The new season will be valid until October 24.

During the spring-summer season, an expanded flight network from Baku to Europe, Central, South and East Asia will be available to passengers.

Regional and Asian routes will include destinations such as Istanbul, Ankara, Moscow, Tashkent, Dushanbe, Urgench, Astana, Almaty and Aktau, as well as services to Beijing and Urumqi.

European destinations will include Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Warsaw, Prague, London, Vienna, Budapest, Paris, Barcelona and Chisinau. In addition, regular air services will also be available to Tbilisi, Bishkek, Izmir, Bodrum, Belgrade, Male and Islamabad.