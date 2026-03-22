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Sunday, March 22, 2026

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Greece decline amid broader drop in energy shipments

22 March 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Greece decline amid broader drop in energy shipments
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 80.1 million cubic meters of natural gas, in gaseous form, to Greece, valued at $33.7 million.

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