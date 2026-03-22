Azerbaijan delegation attends funeral of Georgian Patriarch Ilia II

22 March 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliamnet) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, an Azerbaijani delegation traveled to Tbilisi to attend the funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the delegation also included Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, and Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani representatives will convey the deep condolences and respect of the Azerbaijani people to the Georgian nation.

Ilia II, who passed away on March 17 at the age of 93, was a revered spiritual leader. Following his death, Georgia declared a period of national mourning.

The farewell ceremony began with a procession from the Holy Trinity Cathedral to the Sioni Cathedral, where the Patriarch will be laid to rest today at 3:00 PM.