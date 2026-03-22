Qatari military helicopter crashes into sea near coast

22 March 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

A military helicopter belonging to the armed forces of Qatar has crashed into the sea near the country’s coastline.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the incident was confirmed by Ministry of Defence of Qatar in a statement published on X.

Preliminary information indicates that the crash was caused by a technical malfunction.

“The military helicopter crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters while carrying out a routine mission. The incident was caused by a technical failure,” the official statement said.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the crew members and other individuals on board.

The incident underscores ongoing operational risks in military aviation, even during routine assignments, as authorities work to determine further details.