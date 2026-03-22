Multiple arrests and seizures reported in Azerbaijan police operations

22 March 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

On March 21, Azerbaijani police solved 24 crimes recorded across the country, AzerNEWS reports, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry’s press service reported that a total of 34 individuals who were wanted by authorities were detained and handed over to relevant bodies. Among them were 17 individuals listed as debtors.

Law enforcement agencies also identified six cases related to narcotics and seven incidents involving the discovery and seizure of illegally held firearms and ammunition.

In addition, 17 individuals suspected of committing crimes were detained.

The figures reflect ongoing nationwide efforts by Azerbaijani authorities to strengthen public safety and enhance crime detection rates.