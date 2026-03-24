Azernews.Az

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Azerbaijan sees surge in vegetable oil production, drop in margarine

24 March 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees surge in vegetable oil production, drop in margarine
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan recorded a notable increase in the production of liquid vegetable oils in the first two months of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more