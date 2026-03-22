22 nations condemn Iran over Strait of Hormuz disruption

22 March 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

A group of 22 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, has issued a joint statement condemning what they described as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement expresses serious concern over rising tensions in the region and calls on Iran to immediately cease its threats.

Published on official government platforms, the statement reads: “We are prepared to contribute to measures ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We welcome the commitments of countries participating in contingency planning.”

The document was signed by a broad coalition of nations, including Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan.

The joint declaration highlights growing international coordination aimed at safeguarding one of the world’s most critical maritime energy corridors, as concerns mount over potential disruptions to global oil and gas supplies.