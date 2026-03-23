Tehran shows reach with base strike, London ‘within range’ - report

23 March 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Missile strikes by Iran on a joint UK-US military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia have raised concerns that Iranian missile capabilities could potentially extend as far as London, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph, AzerNEWS reports.

The newspaper noted that if Tehran were to reorient its missile launch positions, parts of Europe, including London, could theoretically fall within range.

Earlier, Mehr News Agency reported that Iranian authorities confirmed launching two ballistic missiles toward the British-American base on Diego Garcia.

The developments come amid escalating conflict in the region. Since February 28, the United States and Israel have carried out strikes on Iranian territory, targeting major cities including Tehran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory attacks against Israel.

The conflict has since widened, with reported strikes targeting facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, raising fears of a broader regional escalation.