Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore joint agricultural exports, sign cooperation deal [PHOTOS]

24 March 2026 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the possibility of jointly exporting agricultural products to third countries, signaling a new phase in bilateral cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, the talks took place during a bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, where both sides reviewed the current state of cooperation and ongoing work within the "Friendship Garden" initiative.

The discussions also covered Azerbaijan’s potential support to Uzbekistan in the field of agricultural insurance, including expertise sharing by Azerbaijani specialists.

As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Agrarian Research Center of Azerbaijan and the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center of Uzbekistan.

Mammadov noted that the agreement is expected to contribute to expanding and deepening cooperation in agricultural research, as both countries seek to strengthen collaboration across the sector.