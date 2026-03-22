Sudan Army denies hospital strike as WHO confirms 64 dead

22 March 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan’s army has denied responsibility for a deadly attack on El‑Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur, which left 64 people dead and nearly 90 wounded on Friday night, AzerNEWS reports.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the victims included 13 children, two nurses, and a doctor. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the strike, writing: “Enough blood has been spilled,” and urged both sides to end the conflict.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the army of carrying out the attack with a drone, coinciding with the Eid festival.

Sudan has been mired in civil war since April 2023, when a power struggle erupted between the military and the RSF, former allies who seized power in a 2021 coup. The conflict has since claimed over 150,000 lives and displaced 12 million people, nearly a third of the population, in what the United Nations calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.