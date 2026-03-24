Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador over alleged interference in 'internal issues'
The government of Lebanon has expelled the ambassador of Iran, citing interference in the country’s internal affairs, AzerNEWS reports via Associated Press.
According to official statements, the decision reflects growing concerns in Beirut over foreign involvement in domestic political matters.
Authorities have not disclosed specific details regarding the alleged actions that led to the expulsion.
No official statement has been disclosed by the Iranian government.
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